50 is nifty for homegrown international law firm

October 16, 2017
Joe Avary
Maples and Calder marks a major milestone as an international law firm, celebrating its 50th year in business.

From its humble beginnings in George Town, the firm has grown to a top international law firm and a major private sector employer, with more than 600 local employees.

“They actually set up shop in a room in the late Dr. Roy McTaggart’s house down on South Church Street, very near the current location of our offices today, and began to set in motion the
establishment of what is today, one of the largest private sector organisations on-island,” said Global Managing Partner Alasdair Robertson.

With offices in Cayman, theBVI, Dubai, Dublin, Hong Kong, London, and Singapore, the firm employs some 1500 people across the globe.

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

