John Gray High School’s debate team went head to head against Cayman International School for the finals of the 6th Conyers Inter-school debate tournament last night (05 October.)

This year’s final debate centered on U-S politics and the question, is Donald Trump is good for the American political system?

Cayman 27 was there last night and had the highlights. Over 200 people attended the event at the Camana Bay Arc.

