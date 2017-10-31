C3 Pure Fibre
HMP Northward inmates celebrate literacy

October 31, 2017
Kevin Morales
Inmates at Northward Prison Friday (27 October) joined with several government agencies for their annual Literacy Fest celebrations.

The event gives inmates a chance to reflect on the importance of literacy, which those in the prison consider a primary indicator for offending behaviours and a critical focus of rehabilitation efforts.

They say literacy takes all kinds of forms, including song, poetry, art, comedy and more.

Those in attendance say it’s vital for them to grow as individuals.

“This enables me to actually leave crime behind,” inmate Sheldon Brown said. “But at the same time I want to open other inmates’ eyes to their own potential — realising their own dreams and their own potential. 

“It’s about all of us in society because, you know, we have to work harmoniously to make a rich social fabric and a sustainable economy for all of us. So that’s the importance of all of this.” 

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

