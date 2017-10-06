C3 Pure Fibre
ACC: No update on Immigration officers arrested for corruption

October 5, 2017
Kevin Morales
The Anti-Corruption Commission says there are no updates on a handful of investigations, some which started nearly one year ago.

Among them, the case of nine people — including several Immigration Department employees — arrested earlier this year on suspicion of bribery of public officials, fraud on the government and breach of trust.

They were held at the Fairbanks Detention Centre before being released. 

An ACC spokesperson tells Cayman 27 the investigation is ongoing but there are no further details to give at this point.

The ACC also continues to investigate matters relating to the Cayman Islands Football Association. That investigation began in 2015.

The ACC continues to investigate CIFA’s suspended Vice President, Bruce Blake, who was arrested earlier this year.

On Wednesday (4 October), it was announced the ACC is looking into a matter involving a Senior Customs Department officer accused of corruption.

