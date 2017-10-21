C3 Pure Fibre
Accessible toilet facilities next on list for beach access activist

October 20, 2017
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

Now that a wheelchair accessible beach ramp is in the works for Seven Mile Public Beach, one activist says it’s time accessible toilet facilities are installed as well.

Developer Morne Botes, who played an instrumental role in pushing for better beach wheelchair accessibility, has launched a new social media campaign called “Beach access for all” .

He told Cayman 27 he already beginning work on his next access-related initiative.

“My next step is to ask the government to build some wheelchair accessible ADA public toilets, because as a developer I have to build an ADA toilet at my development but so far, the government hasn’t built any for any of the beaches,” said Mr. Botes.

Mr. Botes said he believes the tide is turning for disability access in Cayman. He said the wheelchair-accessible mat, coupled with accessible toilets will send a strong message that disabled travelers are welcome here.

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

