Accessible toilet facilities next on list for beach access activist

Now that a wheelchair accessible beach ramp is in the works for Seven Mile Public Beach, one activist says it’s time accessible toilet facilities are installed as well.

Developer Morne Botes, who played an instrumental role in pushing for better beach wheelchair accessibility, has launched a new social media campaign called “Beach access for all” .

He told Cayman 27 he already beginning work on his next access-related initiative.

“My next step is to ask the government to build some wheelchair accessible ADA public toilets, because as a developer I have to build an ADA toilet at my development but so far, the government hasn’t built any for any of the beaches,” said Mr. Botes.

Mr. Botes said he believes the tide is turning for disability access in Cayman. He said the wheelchair-accessible mat, coupled with accessible toilets will send a strong message that disabled travelers are welcome here.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

