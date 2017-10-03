C3 Pure Fibre
News Politics

After 3 years on required leave: Evans opts for early retirement

October 2, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Chief Immigration Officer Linda Evans has taken an early exit from Immigration after spending the last three years on required leave with full pay.
A Government statement issued late Friday (29 September) said Ms. Evans, who took up the post of a CIO in 2009, chose to retire effective Saturday 30 September.
In December 2014 Ms. Evans was sent on leave after allegations of misconduct were leveled against her. Those allegations were never made public.
The Government statement said, “There have been no findings of misconduct against Ms. Evans and she is retiring with a good record.”

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

