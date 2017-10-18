C3 Pure Fibre
Parade of Lights
Flow – Value Plans
News

Andrei and James Challenger plead not guilty to charges over burnt pregnant dog Dora

October 17, 2017
Add Comment
Felicia Rankin
1 Min Read

Also in court today (17 October) the father and son duo facing animal cruelty allegations have pleaded not guilty to all charges.

James and Andrei Challenger made their second appearance in court and entered their pleas.

Both men are facing charges of causing unnecessary suffering and failing to exercise proper care and supervision in relation to a May 13th incident in North Side where a pregnant dog was set on fire.

Andrei Challenger also has an additional charge of cruelty to an animal.

The injured dog is recovering but she lost her litter following the incident.

The men return to court on 9 November to set a trial date.

 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Felicia Rankin

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – Pandora October 2017
Eclipze Generic
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: