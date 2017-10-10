C3 Pure Fibre
Anguilla receives medical supplies from Doctors Hospital

October 9, 2017
Philipp Richter
Cayman kindness continues to spread to the islands devastated by this year’s back-to-back hurricanes.
Sister British Overseas Territory Anguilla was on the receiving end of nearly $50, 000 in medical aid funded by a public private partnership here in Cayman.

Last month, the Health Services Authority and CTMH Doctors Hospital partnered to donate medical supplies to Anguilla. The supplies ranged from I-V fluids to bandages and anti-septic solutions.

“This coordinated approach helps to avoid duplicating donations and so therefore they get only what is required and what they have time and energy to filter through,” said Naomi Clery of CTMH Doctors Hospital.

The supplies were delivered to Anguilla’s Princess Alexandria Hospital and they are expected to last until the end of hurricane season.

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

