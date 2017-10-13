C3 Pure Fibre
Parade of Lights
Flow – Value Plans
Crime News

Anti-Corruption Commission, police arrest woman for corruption offences

October 12, 2017
Add Comment
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

The Anti-Corruption Commission along with the RCIPS arrested a 31-year-old woman Thursday (12 October) on suspicion of several corruption-related offence.

The woman was detained at the Fairbanks Prisoner Detention Centre.

According to a statement from the ACC, the woman was arrested on suspicion of bribery of public officials, fraud on the Government and breach of trust.

The ACC declined to comment whether the woman is a public or civil servant.

Last week, Collector of Customs Charles Clifford confirmed a female senior customs officer was placed on required leave as a result of allegations of corruption.

We reached out to Mr. Clifford to confirm whether the woman arrested is that Customs officer. Our calls were not returned.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – Pandora October 2017
Eclipze Generic
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: