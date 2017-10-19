Armed bandits rob The Wharf

Police say a popular West Bay Road restaurant this morning was robbed by armed bandits.

They say four men — three of whom had guns — confronted a security guard at the property of The Wharf restaurant.

They say two of the men entered the restaurant and made off with cash before fleeing toward the beach.

The suspects are described as being fully masked and wearing black clothing.

Anyone with information is urged to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222, the RCIPS anonymous tip line 949-7777, or the Miami-based Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line, 800-TIPS (8477).

