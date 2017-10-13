Armed robbery outside Salty’s Bar, two injured

A man was wounded in the head in an early morning armed robbery outside Salty’s Bar in Grand Harbour today (12 October.)

However, police cannot say if the man was hit from behind by the robbers or suffered a gunshot wound.

Police said five men were outside the bar, which was closed at the time, when they were approached by three hooded men, two armed with handguns.

They robbed them of cash and personal belongings. Police initially said no shots were fired, but they later stated shots may have been fired. The injured man was treated at the Cayman Islands hospital for a head wound and later released. Another man suffered minor injuries. The three suspects are described as tall, drk-skinned males, of thin but muscular build.

Anyone with information is asked to call George Town police station at 949-4222.

