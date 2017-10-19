Armed robbery targets man outside his Prospect home

Police say an armed man Tuesday (17 October) robbed a man returning to his Prospect home.

It happened just after 8 p.m., according to police press release. A man with what appeared to be a gun approached the alleged victim near his home near Mangrove Avenue.

The robber made off with cash and fled on foot toward Grape Avenue.

The victim received minor injuries and was taken to the hospital and released.

The suspect is described as tall with a slim build, wearing a long-sleeved blue shirt, dark colored pants and had a red mask covering his face.

Police urge anyone with information to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222, the RCIPS anonymous tips hotline at 949-7777 or the Miami-based Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 800-TIPS (8477).

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

