The ongoing saga of the Peanuts gas station liquor license continues to engage national attention. Tonight Janelle Muttoo sat down with Cline Glidden, attorney for Peanuts owner Gary Ruddy. The man at the centre of the liquor licensing dispute.
-
Share This!
Attorney addresses liquor license controversy
October 2, 2017
1 Min Read
You may also like
News
2nd quarter CPI, unemployment rate up vs. 2016
October 2, 2017
News • Politics
Stats show exam results dip in 2016
October 2, 2017
News
Police: 22 vehicle collisions over the weekend
October 2, 2017
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.