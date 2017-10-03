C3 Pure Fibre
Attorney addresses liquor license controversy

October 2, 2017
Angela Sevilla
The ongoing saga of the Peanuts gas station liquor license continues to engage national attention. Tonight Janelle Muttoo sat down with Cline Glidden, attorney for Peanuts owner Gary Ruddy. The man at the centre of the liquor licensing dispute.

