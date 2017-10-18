Battered by Nate, West Bay dock will soon see repair

The West Bay Public Dock, battered by winds and seas during tropical storm Nate on the weekend of 6-7 October will soon see repair.

Public Works Department crews were at the dock this morning. Workers told Cayman 27 the department received a range of estimates for varying from $16,000 to $29,000 to bring the dock back to working order.

Cayman 27 understands the Public Works Department has opted to do the repair in-house. The work is scheduled to begin Wednesday morning (18 October)

No word on when the project will be complete.

