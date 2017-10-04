Beach bay clean-up removes 1,100 pounds of trash

Bottles, cans, and countless other items were bagged up and removed from Beach Bay this Sunday, part of Plastic-Free Cayman and Red Sail Sports series of monthly beach clean-ups.

More than 60 volunteers turned out Sunday , braving the rainy conditions, to play a part in Cayman’s war on plastic pollution. Now get this, more than a thousand pounds of trash were removed from the beach – 1,106 pounds to be exact, and that was collected in just a couple hours time.

About ten percent of the trash collected – a whopping 112.3 pounds – were plastic bottles. Volunteers also picked up 3.6 pounds of aluminum cans, and another 96.6 pounds of glass were removed from the beach and taken to a recycling station.

Sunday’s clean-up at Beach Bay was the second in a year-long series of community clean up efforts that kicked off in September. Red Sail Sports said it jumped at the chance to partner with Plastic-Free Cayman, as the issue of plastic pollution can no longer be ignored.

“Once you watch that Plastic Ocean movie, once you start coming out to these events and seeing the plastic come in, you start to realise the things you can do without,” said Red Sail Sports Training Manger Beth Hiryok.

The hope is, the beach clean-ups will inspire participants to make those changes, like bringing re-usable shopping bags or just saying no to plastic cups and straws at restaurants.

And just so you know, the next clean-up is scheduled for December 2nd at the George Town Yacht Club.

