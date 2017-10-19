C3 Pure Fibre
Beams arrive for Dart’s West Bay Road underpass

October 18, 2017
Joe Avary
Beams that will one day comprise the overhead portions of Dart’s West Bay Road underpass have arrived on-island.

Cayman 27 cameras spotted the massive concrete beams in port. A Dart spokesperson confirmed the beams are for the approved section of the West Bay Road underpass project. Dart told Cayman 27 it anticipates to start work to install the overhead beams by the end of the year, with an eye on completing the project by the end of the first quarter 2018.

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

