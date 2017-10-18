C3 Pure Fibre
BIG STORY: Reflections Owner Panton talks about massage product seizure

October 17, 2017
Kevin Morales
Reflections Owner Prentice Panton has been returned the body massage products seized by Customs after it was suspected they were used as sex toys

Mr. Panton joined Cayman 27’s Janelle Muttoo live on set to talk more about the issue. 

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

