Boggy Sands beach access issues continue

The beach at Boggy Sands Road features a stellar view south to Seven Mile Beach and on to George Town, but finding a way to get there can be problematic for those who don’t own a slice of beach-front paradise.

There’s only one unobstructed public pathway to the beach remaining, and one developer said he found it blocked by bricks and other debris last week.

“It was full of bricks, cinderblocks, it was terrible,” said Boggy Sands Club developer Morne Botes

Mr. Botes described the mess he found blocking the public access path to Boggy Sands beach last week, after a brush with tropical storm Nate.

“We only have one beach access for the public open at this point, which is this one, which is normally quite sandy, but after Nate now, obviously now it’s very rocky,” he said.

The vegetative waste and some of the bricks have since been moved, but Mr. Botes, who was also one of the activists behind last year’s successful “Save the Cove” movement, told Cayman 27 it highlights the need for better public beach access from Boggy Sands.

“We do need better access, especially since this is your only access all the way up to cemetery beach, which is probably a mile or a mile and a half,” said Mr. Botes.

Last November, we introduced West Bay’s so-called “Pathway to Nowhere” a 486-foot marked beach access path that ends with a locked gate. No one in government at the time seemed willing or able to provide an on-the-record explanation.

Mr. Botes told Cayman 27 lawyers have had more success following the paper trail.

“At one point that was going to be designated a public access, when the lot was split up into two, but somehow, somewhere the paperwork changed and it became a private access,” said Mr. Botes.

He said some of the well-heeled individuals who buy the multi-million dollar beachfront properties aren’t keen to share the view.

“It’s a shame that some people now think that they can just put up gates and block people, it’s just very unfair to me,” said Mr. Botes.

Mr. Botes told Cayman 27 he hopes beach access issues can be resolved once the public lands law, passed in the LA earlier this year, takes effect.

Mr. Botes says west bay south MLA Tara Rivers, Speaker McKeeva Bush, and Planning Minister Joey Hew have been receptive, and are looking into the issue at Boggy Sands.

Ms. Rivers said shortly before deadline for this report that she is and has been working to push the issue of beach access forward in her constituency.

Mr. Bush also responded to our query, saying “I can tell whomever has it locked to open it, as it will be opened.”

