Boxing: AIBA’s Beckles brought in as consultant, Barrett returns to island

The Cayman Islands Boxing Association has added two major leaders to it’s program, one new and one returning. James Beckles, a longtime AIBA official who previously instructed and certified association members as AIBA level one judges and referees in March, has been brought in as a consultant. In addition, Technical Director Ryan Barrett who had been in England since the conclusion of the April’s AIBA qualifiers following the dissolution of the previous boxing association’s executive committee, has returned. Barrett says the addition of Beckles is crucial.

“James will be here until the 3rd of November, he’s here to help assist me and try to teach the boxers the importance of making weight, and what has got to happen prior to these big events.”

Barrett adds Beckles status as a well respected boxing official brings a fresh voice to the gym.

“They need to hear it from someone else. He’s seen a lot of top class fights, he knows exactly what to look for, and we are trying to teach our youth how to win at the highest levels.”

Barrett will depart Cayman briefly on 3rd November along with Beckles, and return to the association’s training camp at Gumshield Boxing in England which currently features Dariel Ebanks, Alex Smith, Hopkin Ebanks and Brandy Barnes. The head coach adds he will be back at the end of the November in final preparations for the countries biggest amateur competitions.

“We’ve got some big events coming up, the Caribbean Championships in December, in early March we have the CAC Games, and three boxers will go to the Commonwealth Games.”

