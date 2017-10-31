Boxing: AIBA’s Beckles urges Caribbean boxing associations to ‘step up’

AIBA’s James Beckles, a native of Trinidad and Tobago says amateur boxing associations in the region goes beyond his job title.

“For me I try to do it for Caribbean countries, because we need to step up, we’ve been behind for too long.”

Beckles has been in Cayman for the past week and will stay until 4th November, when he will depart for Curacao. As a long time official and member of the International Boxing Association, Beckles advises on administration throughout the year, but he says associations need to make adjustments if they want to stay competitive.

“It’s only so much we can do, but we are from the Caribbean, we need to help our own.”

The Cayman Islands Boxing Association recently came into troubles after the dissolution of the legal entity on 31 July 2007, subsequently losing their AIBA certification. The association has since regained their stats but Beckles says they should consider themselves lucky.

“It’s keeping it now, not having to go through the circumstances again, because they got it back quite easily this time, but you don’t know what’s going to happen.”

