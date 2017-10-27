Boxing: Beckles hopes to improve administration, preparation for int’l competition

As AIBA’s James Beckles sat at Dalmain Ebanks Boxing Gym with technical director Ryan Barrett and board member Ernest Barnes, the long time international official listed a myriad of suggestions the Cayman Islands Boxing Association could implement in order to bring them closer to AIBA’s processes as it relates to success in the regions highest competitions. His first suggestion: focus on the youth and plan ahead.

“I like the quality of some of your kids here, and hopefully the program will be restructured in such a way that you can have a development plan, because some of these kids are 13 and 14. So the next Olympic cycle should catch them, but you have to be prepared.”

In assessing the boxers, Beckles pointed to a lack of intensity, with programming as the association’s biggest void to fill.

“I think they have talent, the only thing is they aren’t getting enough competition. Competition is what spurns this thing. You should be having national competitions every month, every fourth night. You be having something so that they can get some action.”

Beckles will spend the rest of this week and all of next week in Cayman working with the executive committee and coaching staff refining the preparation processes as the association prepares for December’s Caribbean Championships in St. Lucia.

