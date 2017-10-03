Boxing: Lewison wins via split decision, improves to 17-10

Peter Lewison (17-10) defeated Guillermo Valdez (15-1-1) Saturday evening at the Dalmain Ebanks Boxing Gym via split decision. The WBC Fecarbox champion went the distance with the Miami based fighter, going all 10 round in this Super Middleweight battle.

After the fight, Lewison said he used a few different techniques to gain his 17th career victory.

” I wanted to go the full rounds, normally I knock people out in the earlier rounds, normally I go the distance. I didn’t pressure him as much, and I just tried to beat him on points. Every time I would go for the body, because he was shorter guy, he would see that I would go for it, so I tried to play with him a bit, to get him off his game.”

Lewison adds his next fight will be in early 2018, and will head to New York to train with 1984 Olympic Gold Medalist and 5-time NYC Gold Glove winner Mark Breland.

“He will finesse my skills, and the determination to be the best that I can be, he will turn me into the number one boxer at my weight class.”

