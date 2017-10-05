Brawl at WB party: One man injured, another in court

A brawl at a West Bay party over the weekend lands one man in hospital overseas and another in court for assault.

28-year-old Ben Bates appeared in court today (04 October) to face five charges, including assault inflicting grievous bodily harm. Police said the attack happened Saturday (30 September.)

Police went to the Cayman Islands hospital after a patient seeking treatment said he was struck by another man. He received serious injuries to his face. On Monday (02 October) the man was “air-ambulanced” for further medical attention.

Mr. Bates was granted court bail.

