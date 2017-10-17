BREAKING: Brac artist Ron Kynes charged in sculpture case

A 63-year-old Cayman Brac artist has been charged for displaying what some describe as an obscene sculpture and artwork on his property in plain view of the public, according to an RCIPS press release.

Ron Kynes’ sculptures, at least one of which depicted two women performing a sexual act, stirred public debate and was eventually vandalised.

Mr. Kynes, also known at Foots, has been charged with displaying an obscene object for public exhibition, intending to corrupt moral, relative to section 157 (1) of the Penal Code (2017 revision).

He’s expected to be in court on Thursday 26 October at the Aston Rutty Center, in Cayman Brac.

He was arrested in July.

Some viewed his arrest as an infringement on free speech. Others, however, have long called on law enforcement to intervene. In August, some Cayman Brac residents started an online petition calling on the Governor, Government and police to remove some of Mr. Kynes’ artwork they say aims to intentionally incite conflict.

