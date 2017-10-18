UPDATE: ETH reopened after single-car crash

Police have reopened a stretch of the Esterley Tibbetts Highway in the vicinity of the Island Heritage roundabout after a single-car crash ground traffic to a halt in the area.

Police have not answered several messages seeking information on the incident. but initial reports indicate a truck crashed into a light pole just after 2 p.m. It is unclear if there were any injuries but an ambulance was at the scene. The vehicle is entangled in the power line on the grassy area off the road.

The south-bound lane of the ETH was closed between Island Heritage and the Century 21 roundabouts. Traffic was diverted back onto West Bay Road, causing major traffic gridlock.

A CUC spokesperson said no power outages were reported as a result of the crash and the lines involved are not live, so the area is safe for passers-by.

