BREAKING: Senior Customs officer placed on required leave

October 4, 2017
Kevin Morales
2 Min Read

A senior Customs Department officer accused of corruption has been placed on required leave, according to a Government Information Service press release. 

The allegations against the woman have been referred to the Anti-Corruption Commission for an independent investigation, according to GIS. 

Collector of Customs Charles Clifford confirms he advised the Customs Department staff he determined it is in the public interest to place the officer on required leave pending the outcome of the investigation. 

“We must all remember that the presumption of innocence must apply in all cases and this one is no exception,” Mr. Clifford is quoted as saying in the release. “However, it is equally important to assure everyone that there is absolutely no place in the Customs Department for any officer who is engaged in corruption or any other criminal activity.”

It is Customs Department policy not to identify those subject to investigation, according to the release, and the department would not be doing so in this case.

“We must now await the outcome of the independent investigation in order to determine whether additional action is necessary,” Mr. Charles is quoted as saying in the release. 

Cayman 27 has requested from GIS the total number of civil servants on required leave. A GIS spokesperson said she would look into the matter while another confirmed there currently is a Freedom of Information request seeking similar information and it will be released shortly. 

Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

