Burglars nab tools from NCVO

N.C.V.O staff members came into work today (12 October) to find that their tool shed had been broken into and over a dozen items stolen.

The N.C.V.O could not provide a dollar figure for the stolen items, but said it could be in the thousands.

They say all items were either donated or purchased through financial donations and with their upcoming annual fundraiser, this theft sets them back.

“If they find it in their heart, just bring ’em back, drop it back on the property, we’ll pick em’ up, we won’t say nothing. That would be the greatest thing to happen right now, not sure if that will happen, but you know, I can only appeal to people to help,” said NCVO Coordinator, Mona Lisa Meade.

Anyone with information to call 9-1-1 or the George Town Police Station on 949-4222 or the tipline 949-7777.

