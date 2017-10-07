Bus driver suspended after viral video

The man behind a viral video of a bus driver and a passenger having a verbal altercation over not being dropped off at a scheduled bus stop, said he wants action taken for his fellow community members.

18-year-old Andrei Challenger posted a video online of a public bus driver dropping him short of his stop at the North Side bus stop. Mr. Challenger posted this video to bring awareness to an issue he said he has been dealing with for some time.

“I’ve had situations of me being left at the police station, Bodden Town police station and my father had to come pick me up around 9 to 10 in the night so I’m really getting sick and tired of it,” said Mr. Challenger, who filmed the altercation with a bus driver.

Mr. Challenger said he was surprised how many people responded to the video and had similar experiences.

“But it seems that once everyone saw it people had to compare themselves towards it, you know what I mean and when they saw the video, like, oh it’s happened to me before,” said Mr. Challenger.

“We are the ones that keep the country moving, without buses the country wouldn’t run,” said Adian Green, uncle of Lockley Morison the bus driver involved in the incident. Lockley Morrison had his permit suspended for six months, his uncle Adian Green, a bus driver himself says the action was unfair.

“Well I feel bad about him because I know he’s a good guy, know he’s a good guy, he doesn’t have any bad record of him dropping people off on the road, and he doesn’t do that,” said Mr. Green.

Mr. Green said he hoped the authorities will reconsider the matter and show some leniency to his nephew.

“It’s a difficult job, real difficult, people threaten you [and] people do all sorts of things,” said Mr. Green.

“There is always a saying, they say the customer is always right, no matter what, you see what I’m saying and I understand that some of the things I said was kind of wrong, but still, you have to do your route,” said Mr. Challenger.

We reached out to Mr. Morrison for this story, but he has not responded up to news time.

