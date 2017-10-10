A bus carrying passengers, including young children, flipped over on its side on Friday (6 October) night in West Bay.
Police are yet to release information on the crash, but a woman who was on the bus told Cayman 27 moments before the incident happened on Friday night the bus driver was swerving in and out of lanes.
No-one was seriously injured in the crash. A Cayman 27 Freedom of Information request earlier this year showed on average two complaints or citations per day are levied against Public Transport Unit licensed drivers.
Bus flips in West Bay: No serious injuries reported
