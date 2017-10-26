Butterfield acquires Global Trust Solutions, agreement struck with Deutsche Bank

Butterfield Bank is expanding its portfolio and its international profile.

Today (25 October) the bank announced it is acquiring Deutsche Bank’s Global Trust Solutions business including its Cayman operations, but excluding its US operations.

In a statement today the bank announced the agreement, but it did not release the terms.

The statement said Butterfield will take over the ongoing management and administration of the GTS portfolio which comprises of approximately 1000 trust structures for some 900 private clients.

Butterfield said its offering positions to all GTS employees in the Cayman Islands and other locations to ensure continuity.

