Cayman coconut puppies help ring NASDAQ bell

October 4, 2017
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

Four adorable – and adoptable – Cayman Islands transplants helped kick off a day of trading on the NASDAQ stock exchange Tuesday (3 October).

Canine Friends told Cayman 27 the pups were part of a litter of nine surrendered to the organisation at just one week old.

The puppies were flown to Paws Crossed animal rescue in the US, who were invited to ring the bell as part of the “Home for the Holidays” adoption drive.

If you would like to help Canine Friends continue to rescue unwanted pups and dogs by fostering or donations they can contact Canine Friends at info@caninefriends.ky

About the author

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

