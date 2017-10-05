Cayman coconut puppies help ring NASDAQ bell

Four adorable – and adoptable – Cayman Islands transplants helped kick off a day of trading on the NASDAQ stock exchange Tuesday (3 October).

Canine Friends told Cayman 27 the pups were part of a litter of nine surrendered to the organisation at just one week old.

The puppies were flown to Paws Crossed animal rescue in the US, who were invited to ring the bell as part of the “Home for the Holidays” adoption drive.

If you would like to help Canine Friends continue to rescue unwanted pups and dogs by fostering or donations they can contact Canine Friends at info@caninefriends.ky

