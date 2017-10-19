C3 Pure Fibre
Cayman company says carbon fibre drones the future of surveillance

October 18, 2017
Felicia Rankin
It seems that the future is now, for the world of surveillance that is.

Cayman’s Security Centre recently unveiled a drone that they say will change the face of security.

It’s a 3-D printed carbon fibre drone that boasts a 10 ft wing span that can fly for 6 to 8 hours.

The Security Centre’s vision is to change both public safety and law enforcement by introducing a product of low cost that acts as a convenient surveillance tool.

Security Centre President Stuart Bostock explained that the product can be used in everyday policing procedures.

“A fixed wing drone could be put on routine patrol in areas and then if a particular incident arose it could be dispatched and go into a hover mode and prepare and create and push live information back to first responders and back to a command control center,” said Mr. Bostock.

Mr. Bostock also mentioned that the drone could also be used in maritime search and rescues, as well as, assessing damage from disasters.

 

Felicia Rankin

