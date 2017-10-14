Cayman embraces UN International day for Disaster Reduction

Today (13 October) is the United Nations International Day for Disaster Reduction. Earlier this week two local agencies created an educational day for students on how to be prepared for a disaster.

The Cayman Islands branch of the Red Cross and Cayman Islands Hazard Management partnered to teach students across Cayman’s schools about what they can do to help their families when disasters, like hurricanes, strike.

“Basically if you are going to have a 3-5 day supply of water, you’re looking at a 5-gallon bottle for each member of your family, so we want them to sort of go home and say okay this is my 5-gallon bottle of water, what about you Mom,” said Simon Boxall from Hazard Management.

“Hurricane or anything comes to hit, I could find shelter and be protected and I want to find shelter because I want to live,” said Brea Williams, a 6th-grade student at Edna Moyle Primary School.

Hurricane season officially ends next month.

