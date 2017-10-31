Cayman Islands awards getting a reboot

Plans are in the works to revive Cayman’s local honours scheme to recognise deserving nationals.

On Friday (27 October) Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin announced that the government is reviving and reforming the awarding of the order of the Cayman Islands to bestow on worthy individuals.

While he said honours are distributed during annual Heroes Day celebrations he explained plans are being firmed up for a local honours scheme.

The intention, he said, is to award up to three classes of awards. Those being companion, officer and member of the Order of the Cayman Islands. Medals for valour/bravery will also be incorporated in the scheme.

A committee will also be established to plan the 60th anniversaries of Cayman’s first Constitution and the Coat of Arms next year.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

