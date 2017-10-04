Cayman pleased with EU talks

Cayman’s leaders complete, what they describe as successful meetings, with European Union leaders ahead of the creation of the latest EU Non-Cooperative Tax Jurisdictions list.

Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin, who is currently overseas along with Financial Services Minister Hon. Tara Rivers, said key outcomes were achieved during their 28 September and 29 September discussions in Brussels.

He said the EU leaders considered Cayman’s largely compliant rating on the Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax purposes a positive result.

The Premier and his team return this Sunday (8 October.)

