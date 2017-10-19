C3 Pure Fibre
Parade of Lights
Flow – Value Plans
News

Cayman Zika-free: Dr. Williams-Rodriguez says “We should keep it that way”

October 18, 2017
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Samuel Williams-Rodriguez said Cayman is Zika-free, but that does not mean we should be complacent.
Dr. Williams-Rodriguez said there have been no new locally transmitted cases for an over a year now. He attributed this to the efforts at the Mosquito Research and Control Unit (MRCU).
However, he said vector control is only one aspect of fighting mosquito-borne diseases.
“I believe we are doing very well at that, however I think it is up to us, the public, to continue to work to make sure that the mosquito the Aedis Aegypti does not really spread across the country and cause another epidemic to start,” Dr. Williams-Rodriguez said.
Ealier this year Cayman recorded one imported case of Zika. He also said Cayman has not recorded any recent cases of Dengue or Chikungunya.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – Pandora October 2017
Eclipze Generic
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: