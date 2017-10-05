C3 Pure Fibre
Caymanians not interested in dive industry, says hall-of-fame honouree

October 4, 2017
Joe Avary
International Scuba Diving Hall of Fame local honouree Kent Eldemire told Cayman 27 today’s generation of Caymanians just doesn’t want to get involved with the dive industry.

Mr. Eldemire said in the early days of scuba diving, a fair amount of Caymanians were keen to get involved. Nowadays that’s no longer the case.

“A couple of them became divemasters, one of them became an owner. But it’s like everything else. The generations now don’t realize that the only place success comes before work is in the dictionary, and that’s really where your problem is,” said Mr. Eldemire.

He said many years ago attempts were made to Caymanize the dive industry, training dozens of young Caymanians through a Duke of Edinburgh scheme, but only a few stuck with it.

Caymanian dive instructor BJ Walton leads a dive on “Knuckles wall” in Cayman Brac

Mr. Eldemire told Cayman 27 it’s a shame more Caymanians aren’t represented in the industry, as visitors miss out on that interaction with locals.

 

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

