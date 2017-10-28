Cayman’s 2018-19 budget revealed: No new fees, no taxes and no new borrowings

After months of waiting Cayman’s new budget has been revealed and the 2018-2019 fiscal package boasts a continuation of the Progressives promise of no new taxes, no new fees and no new borrowings.

The first budget of Cayman’s Government of National Unity has been unveiled. Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin says it wasn’t easy getting there.

“We had to take into account the views of our coalition partners and that always poses a challenge. The key challenge in this case was prioritisation. There is never enough money to do everything everybody wants,” he told Cayman 27.

But he said, in the end, the objective was achieved and Cayman is in a good place.

“In the absence some external shocks or things like hurricanes I think we are set for a really robust economy over the next four years actually,” Mr. McLaughlin said.

On Friday (27 October) Public Finance Minister Hon. Roy McTaggart delivered his maiden budget speech in the LA outlining government’s spending over the next two-year budget cycle.

“We are committing significant resources to education first of all. I am proud of the fact that we are committing significant resources to healthcare in terms of the funding the construction of the long-term residential mental health facility,” Mr. McTaggart said.

Government has committed $3 million over the next two years for that facility. It’s part of an overall total of $144.6 million in investments for things like schools, roads and other core government assets.

Government intends to make $192 million worth of capital investments projects like the solid waste management facility and port.

“These planned capital investments will be entirely funded from existing resources,” said Mr. McTaggart.

He said key Progressives incentives started in the last budget cycle will continue.

“The reduced import duty on diesel used by CUC to generate electricity. The reduced import duty for license traders, reduced import duty for building materials, reduced trade and license business fees for new licensees and the continuance of concurrent incentives for Cayman Brac and Little Cayman,” he added.

Mr. McTaggart forecast that core government would bring in revenues of $730.7 million during 2018 and around $729 million in 2019. He’s projecting an estimated surplus of around $81 million in 2018, falling to over $59.3 million in 2019.

The Public Finance minister also said ex-Gratia payments for seaman and veterans and retired civil servants will increase by $100 for the next two years starting January.

