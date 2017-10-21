Cayman’s Field Hockey, Touch Rugby compete abroad

Cayman’s Touch Rugby Association recently sent a men’s, women’s and mixed team to compete at the 2017 Canterbury USA Touch Nationals. The women’s team came 6th out of 9th teams in a very tough division. The men’s team made the grand final out of 10 teams but lost to the reigning four-time champs Los Angeles Royals 6-2. The mixed team also made the grand final but lost 9-0 to the reigning champs Galaxy DC from Washington, DC.
Cayman’s Field Hockey’s team recently toured Kingston, Jamaica. Laying two games against the Jamaica National Ladies and Munro College, Cayman’s under-crewed stars lost 4-1 and 4-0 respectively. The Alex Horner trophy is back in Jamaican territory and must be up for grabs once again in the 2018 Cayman Hockey Challenge.
