Cayman’s top chefs prep for 2017 Out of the Kitchen event

It’s a special culinary week at the Ritz-Carlton, which on Thursday (26 October) hosts its Out of the Kitchen event.

Proceeds from the event — where top chefs from around Cayman prepare unique meals for each individual table — go to the Cayman Islands Red Cross and will go toward relief efforts for those impacted by recent hurricanes in the Eastern Caribbean.

Here’s the full schedule of events:

Tuesday, 24 October, 2017: Competition (preliminaries)

Wednesday, 25 October, 2017: The Trade Show, Chef Finals & Bartenders Competition

Thursday, 26 October, 2017: Out of the Kitchen Dinner Awards

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

