Cayman’s top chefs prep for 2017 Out of the Kitchen event

October 23, 2017
Kevin Morales
It’s a special culinary week at the Ritz-Carlton, which on Thursday (26 October) hosts its Out of the Kitchen event.

Proceeds from the event — where top chefs from around Cayman prepare unique meals for each individual table — go to the Cayman Islands Red Cross and will go toward relief efforts for those impacted by recent hurricanes in the Eastern Caribbean. 

Here’s the full schedule of events: 

Tuesday, 24 October, 2017: Competition (preliminaries)
Wednesday, 25 October, 2017: The Trade Show, Chef Finals & Bartenders Competition
Thursday, 26 October, 2017: Out of the Kitchen Dinner Awards

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

