Cayman’s top sprinter Walton not concerned about injury risk playing american football

Cayman’s Jamal Walton, now a senior at Miramar High School in Florida, says he won’t stop playing american football, no matter how big the risk.

“I love football, I’ve been playing since I was five years old.”

Walton had a historic year on the track. Earlier this summer, Walton won gold at the Under-20 Pan-American Championships in Peru, breaking the Cayman Islands national record for the second time this year with a time of 44.99 seconds. He then followed that up with his first appearance at the IAAF World Championships, finishing 4th (45.16 seconds) in the third heat of the men’s 400 meters. In May, Walton broke two national records at the FHSAA Region 4A4 Championships, clocking in at 20.57 in the 200 meters and 45.70 in the 400 meters. Both races put Walton 2nd overall for the fastest time among all American high school seniors for the year.

Yet, with so much to lose, Walton says he’s not concerned about injury.

“I’m not concerned about injuries, because I play defense, and we don’t take damage to our legs.”

Miramar’s high school football team are 7-1 this season, ranked 30th in the state.

