C3 Pure Fibre
Parade of Lights
Flow – Value Plans
News

Celebrating World Mental Health Day

October 10, 2017
Add Comment
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

Today (10 October) is World Mental Health Day and the occasion is celebrated worldwide and one psychologist says having such a commemoration helps dismantle the stigma attached to mental health issues.

The theme this year is “Mental health in the workplace” and Dr. Alexandra Bodden said many people show symptoms of anxiety and depression from matters stemming from the workplace, such as adjusting to a new environment, quality of work and bullying.

“Limits their ability, limits their enjoyment and limits their commitment in the end to the workplace, so really everyone benefits from really, involving employees in decisions and activities and making the most of their unique strengths,” said Dr. Bodden.

On Friday 13 October there will be a panel discussion at the HSA about “collateral beauty” starting at 5:30pm. in commemoration of World Mental Health day.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze Generic
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Kirk Freeport – Pandora October 2017
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: