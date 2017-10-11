Celebrating World Mental Health Day

Today (10 October) is World Mental Health Day and the occasion is celebrated worldwide and one psychologist says having such a commemoration helps dismantle the stigma attached to mental health issues.

The theme this year is “Mental health in the workplace” and Dr. Alexandra Bodden said many people show symptoms of anxiety and depression from matters stemming from the workplace, such as adjusting to a new environment, quality of work and bullying.

“Limits their ability, limits their enjoyment and limits their commitment in the end to the workplace, so really everyone benefits from really, involving employees in decisions and activities and making the most of their unique strengths,” said Dr. Bodden.

On Friday 13 October there will be a panel discussion at the HSA about “collateral beauty” starting at 5:30pm. in commemoration of World Mental Health day.

