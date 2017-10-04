Challenges of a Financial Eclipse: 13th Annual Compliance and Financial Crime Conference kicks off

Eleven speakers from around the world of finance and compliance shared real life examples from Ponzi schemes to Cyber Crime, as the 13th Annual Anti-Money Laundering, Compliance and Financial Crime Conference kicked off at the Grand Cayman Marriott Beach Resort.

Organizers cited the Caribbean Financial Action Task Force Review, as well as increased regulations by the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority as a call to action saying the goal is “to maintain and grow Cayman’s finance community, and don’t be eclipsed.” LexisNexis Director of Financial Crime Compliance Solutions Latin American Adrian Sanchez Bolanos says one the industries biggest challenges is the

“These days what we’re seeing is that we have less borders, peoples transactions all over the world, almost in real time, so that represents a challenge for financial institutions, to be able to pin point the legitimate customers, the legit customers, from the one that are involved in illicit activities.”

The conference continues Tuesday 3rd October.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

