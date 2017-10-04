C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Postpaid Mobile Plans
Parade of Lights
Business Crime News

Challenges of a Financial Eclipse: 13th Annual Compliance and Financial Crime Conference kicks off

October 3, 2017
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

Eleven speakers from around the world of finance and compliance shared real life examples from Ponzi schemes to Cyber Crime, as the 13th Annual Anti-Money Laundering, Compliance and Financial Crime Conference kicked off at the Grand Cayman Marriott Beach Resort.

Organizers cited the Caribbean Financial Action Task Force Review, as well as increased regulations by the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority as a call to action saying the goal is “to maintain and grow Cayman’s finance community, and don’t be eclipsed.”  LexisNexis Director of Financial Crime Compliance Solutions Latin American Adrian Sanchez Bolanos says one the industries biggest challenges is the

“These days what we’re seeing is that we have less borders, peoples transactions all over the world, almost in real time, so that represents a challenge for financial institutions, to be able to pin point the legitimate customers, the legit customers, from the one that are involved in illicit activities.”

The conference continues Tuesday 3rd October.

 

 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – Pandora October 2017
Eclipze
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: