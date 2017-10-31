Sauchez named Chef of the Year as Cayman’s best get Out of the Kitchen

Cayman is referred to as the culinary capital of the Caribbean and it certainly lived up to that reputation last week as the country’s top chefs took part in the Ritz-Carlton’s Out of the Kitchen event.

Ritz-Carlton chef Nicolas Sauchez took home honours as Chef of the Year, while Leonard Hew received the Life Time Achievements award.

Westin chef Prabhakaran Mathiyalagan won Best of Show, UCCI’s Dalesha Hurlston was named Best Student, Sunshine Grill’s Cory Scruggs won the Bartender of the Year award and Yara’s Dimuth Munasingha earned the Chef Philp Pratt Trophy for Outstanding All-Around Achievement.

The main event was held Thursday (26 October) night and was the cap to a week filled with culinary competition and camaraderie.

Chefs from restaurants around Cayman catered to one individual table for the event, which featured judges from around the world…

“The quality of the entries in the competition — not only the quantity but also the quality — is second to none,” judge Peter Olsacher said. “I was astonished and very, very positively surprised about how great the food was presented but also the way it tasted and the use of Caribbean ingredients that was taking place.

“Your food is as good as any restaurant in South Beach, New York or Chicago. You can be very, very proud of what you have here.”

