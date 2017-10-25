C3 Pure Fibre
Parade of Lights
Flow – Value Plans
Island Living Dates
Culture News

CI Indian community celebrates Diwali

October 24, 2017
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

The UCCI Hall was converted into a place of devotion and celebration for the Cayman Islands Indian community Sunday night (22 October.)
This as members hosted their 19th annual Diwali or festival of lights celebrations.

The event celebrates the Hindu festival Diwali, which signifies the triumph of good over evil. Organisers said the celebration has been growing in popularity annually and this year they moved it to UCCI Hall to accommodate more patrons.
“More than 475 people are in UCCI. We are celebrating Diwali for the first year here. I realise people love the Indian culture, they accept the Indian culture and they love to attend the Indian festivals,” said Shilpa Tagalpallewar Gampawar, celebrations coordinator.

Attendees were treated to delicious Indian cuisine from Southern Spice restaurant, an acrobatic display, and a grand fireworks display to round things off.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – Pandora October 2017
Eclipze Generic
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: