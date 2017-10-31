CIAA cancels vote, names Wilson new Assistant General Secretary

The Cayman Islands Athletic Association has cancelled an upcoming vote to decide the vacant executive committee seat for position of Assistant General Secretary, naming running up Barbara Wilson to the post instead. The vote was set to take place at this Monday’s AGM, but CIAA President Lance Barnes says after consultation with Cayman Islands Olympic Committee President Donald McLean, the decision was made award Wilson the position.

“Recently, the issue of the unfilled position of Assistant Secretary was reiterated by concerned members who sought immediate rectification by the executive. After careful consultation and

the advice of the Director of the CIAA’s election, considering that in the last election, there was actually a runner up to the person who won the seat of Assistant Secretary, assuming the person is still keen, then such person should be automatically be placed in the role. As such, the executive committee has taken the position that the nominations for the Assistant Secretary position are rescinded immediately, and therefore no election will be held. The executive is working assiduously to make sure things run smoothly; meetings upon meetings, consultations and resolutions, in an effort to get things functioning smoothly hence; we welcome your input on this and any other matter that is relevant to the elevation of this organization. Let’s all focus on offering solutions rather than spewing only negative criticisms as we need all hands on deck to make progress. I ask you once more, that we put our differences aside, and let’s work hand in hand in making this organization the powerhouse that it ought to be.”

The position of Assistant General Secretary was left vacant went current First Vice-President Maxine Anglin won both the aforementioned position and the Assistant General Secretary post in August’s CIAA elections.

