Coming back from the dead: West Bay man survives two successive heart failures

A Caymanian man gets a new lease on life, cheating death twice in one day.

Bjorn Connery Ebanks was clinically considered dead twice within a span of a few hours in August.

Doctors at Health City revived him and provided emergency surgery allowing the 33-year-old West Bayer to be with his family today.

“I don’t know God have some plan for me, I do not know what it is, but He got some plan for me.”

Very few people can say they stared death in the face and lived to talk about it, 33-year-old West Bay resident Bjorn Ebanks did it twice.

“Most doctors would have given up and say ‘Well I already gone.’ I am just grateful I am here and have another chance to see my family and thing,” said Mr. Ebanks.

Mr. Ebanks suffered from blood clots in his legs and on 3 August he went into distress and as he was heading to Health City with his girlfriend Charlene McLean his heart stopped, twice.

“There was a whole line of doctors outside waiting and they immediately start working on him at that time. I just fell apart, to be honest, but they just kept going they did not give up,” Ms. McLean said.

With both lung arteries completely blocked with clots Health City’s Chief Cardiac Surgeon Dr Binoy Chattuparambil and his team took the decision to perform surgery.

“So it’s very delicate. That’s why this surgery is not very popular not many surgeons. The learning curve for this is procedure is very long, very long. That is why ten to 20 hospitals it has been done in the world. But the surgery is so gratifying,” Dr. Chattuparambil said.

The ten-hour surgery was a success, but the road to recovery has not been easy for Mr. Ebanks.

“We sort of pulled him out of nowhere and he is a fighter he came out of it,” said Dr. Dhruva Kumar Krishnan, Senior Consultant.

At one point Mr. Ebanks was considered clinically dead for 50 minutes. His recovery includes learning how to walk and talk again.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

