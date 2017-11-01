Conch & whelk season opens 1 November

The Conch and whelk seasons open 1 November and run through 30 April, 2018.
The Department of Environment Tuesday (31 October) issued the following reminder on possession limits:
Conch
o Five per person, or 10 per boat, per day, whichever is less.
o Only Queen conch (S. gigas) may be taken.
o In any one day, no person may take, or permit another person to take, purchase, receive, offer for sale, or possess more than five conch from Cayman waters.
Whelks
o Two-and-a-half gallons in the shell, or two-and-a-half pounds of processed whelks, per person, per day.
o No one may purchase or receive more than two-and-a-half gallons in the shell, or two-and-a-half pounds of processed whelks from Cayman waters, per day.
o Chitons, periwinkles and bleeding teeth may not be taken at any time.
o Echinoderms (including starfish, sea eggs/urchins, sea cucumbers and sand dollars) may not be taken from Cayman Islands waters at any time.
