Conch & whelk season opens 1 November

October 31, 2017
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

The Conch and whelk seasons open 1 November and run through 30 April, 2018. 

The Department of Environment Tuesday (31 October) issued the following reminder on possession limits: 

Conch
o Five per person, or 10 per boat, per day, whichever is less.
o Only Queen conch (S. gigas) may be taken.
o In any one day, no person may take, or permit another person to take, purchase, receive, offer for sale, or possess more than five conch from Cayman waters.

Whelks
o Two-and-a-half gallons in the shell, or two-and-a-half pounds of processed whelks, per person, per day.
o No one may purchase or receive more than two-and-a-half gallons in the shell, or two-and-a-half pounds of processed whelks from Cayman waters, per day.
o Chitons, periwinkles and bleeding teeth may not be taken at any time.
o Echinoderms (including starfish, sea eggs/urchins, sea cucumbers and sand dollars) may not be taken from Cayman Islands waters at any time.

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

