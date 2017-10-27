C3 Pure Fibre
Conolly preps for world stage

October 26, 2017
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

Miss Cayman Islands Anika Conolly recently returned from Jamaica where she received pageant training in preparation for Miss Universe.

She says it has helped her to get ready for the world stage.

“We covered topics like speech, etiquette, runway, posing appearances even social media but also an opportunity to represent my country, the Cayman Islands, and show everyone that Cayman kindness,” she said.

This year, Miss Universe takes place in Las Vegas and Ms. Conolly will be representing Cayman in front of the world. The pageant is 26 November.

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

