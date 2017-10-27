Conolly preps for world stage

Miss Cayman Islands Anika Conolly recently returned from Jamaica where she received pageant training in preparation for Miss Universe.

She says it has helped her to get ready for the world stage.

“We covered topics like speech, etiquette, runway, posing appearances even social media but also an opportunity to represent my country, the Cayman Islands, and show everyone that Cayman kindness,” she said.

This year, Miss Universe takes place in Las Vegas and Ms. Conolly will be representing Cayman in front of the world. The pageant is 26 November.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

