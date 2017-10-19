Conservation council tackles spearguns, sugar gliders, and more

The National Conservation Council voted to advance its speargun licensing recommendations to cabinet. This issue has gained traction in the community,and an amendment to allow the import of spearguns and parts to lawfully licensed holders basically triggered a policy shift with government.

After some discussion, the council went ahead with the recommendation that the number of speargun licenses should be capped at its current level of 170. Now there was some suggestion if enhanced marine parks were introduced, raising the total of no take zones from 14 to 40%, the council could then consider an incremental increase in that number of speargun licenses as sort of a trade off.

At the heart of their concern, the council says it needs to make sure Cayman’s fisheries don’t suffer any further depletion.

“Bearing in mind that coral reef health and fish populations have both decreased from historic levels, and the DOE surveys show that both are currently under threat, we basically have decided that it is really not possible just to have a free application process,” said DOE Director Gina Ebanks-Petrie, a NCC member.

In other business, the council weighed in on a matter involving the illegal import of a sugar glider on a Cayman Airways flight some time ago. Council Chair Christine Rose-Smyth pointed out that the animal was smuggled in, but says if a permit were applied for, it would have likely been rejected. She said invasive sugar gliders have been wreaking havoc on endemic parrot species in Tasmania, and asked the question we have all been asking: what happened to the animal?

“If they are being held pending any action by other authorities, then definitely they need to be kept in very secure circumstances,” said Ms. Rose-Smyth.

“I am not officially aware of what has happened to the animal, I really have actually no information about that. I have heard whispers on the marl road that the animal had been seized and destroyed but I don’t know that for a fact,” said Ms. Ebanks-Petrie.

The council also moved forward some protected lands nominations in the Barker’s area and on Cayman Brac to cabinet.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

